LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after buying an additional 700,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $56,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,567 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

NYSE:SITC opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

