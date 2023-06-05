LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 71.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Up 2.8 %

WD-40 stock opened at $197.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

