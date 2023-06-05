Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 158,467 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,896,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.01 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

