LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,366,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 1,571,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

