Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

