Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.43% of Macy’s worth $80,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

