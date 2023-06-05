MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 254.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of MAG opened at $12.51 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

