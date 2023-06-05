Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

MAIN opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.