Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

