Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 871,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,224,000 after purchasing an additional 419,370 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 989,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $128,582,000 after buying an additional 55,939 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $547,732,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $181.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

