Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 2.8 %
Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.57. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$18.85 and a 12 month high of C$28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.5972753 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
