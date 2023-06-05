Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $366,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.90.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.