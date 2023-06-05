Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 9,262.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

