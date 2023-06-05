Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 296,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $457.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

