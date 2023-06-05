Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,374 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

