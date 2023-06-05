Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.43 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

