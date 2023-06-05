Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NRO stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

