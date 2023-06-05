New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,297 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,051,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 415,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

