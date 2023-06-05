New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,649 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.90 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

