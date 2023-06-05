New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $424,000 Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

