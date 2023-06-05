New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,075 shares of company stock worth $200,340. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

ATSG opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

