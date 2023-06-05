New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of EPR opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

