New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,402 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,305,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

