New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,974,000 after buying an additional 91,607 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $184.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

