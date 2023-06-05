New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $79.55.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

