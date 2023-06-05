New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $57,147,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.
