NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NewMarket worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NewMarket by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $409.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $409.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

