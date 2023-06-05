News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in News were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in News by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in News by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

