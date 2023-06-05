Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $75.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

