Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,659.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,019 shares of company stock valued at $260,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

