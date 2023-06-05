Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

