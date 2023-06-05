Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $43.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.