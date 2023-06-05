NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.