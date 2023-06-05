Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of Nutex Health worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 482,088 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $236,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,469,326.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 114,884 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,144.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 482,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,469,326.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,972 shares of company stock worth $314,867. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUTX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

