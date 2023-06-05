NVIDIA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of NVDA opened at $393.27 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20. The firm has a market cap of $971.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 104.8% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

