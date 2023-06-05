Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 305,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

