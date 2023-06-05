Olga Shevorenkova Sells 31,093 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 1,876.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,435,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

