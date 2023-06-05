Olga Shevorenkova Sells 31,093 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EVgo Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE EVGO opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.02.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 1,876.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,435,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.