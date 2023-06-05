Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.69 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

