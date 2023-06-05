OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $3,256,851.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $3,256,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at $56,483,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $121.49 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.