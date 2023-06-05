OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $3,256,851.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $3,256,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at $56,483,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $121.49 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

