OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces $0.18 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCM opened at $56.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 27.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.