Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 354,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 297,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $889.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

