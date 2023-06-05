Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

