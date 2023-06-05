Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Park National by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 101.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park National Stock Up 6.6 %

PRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.03. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $151.59.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

