Pathward Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Pathward Financial Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
