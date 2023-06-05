Pathward Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

