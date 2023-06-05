PCM Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCM stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.