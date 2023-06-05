PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $16.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $70.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,717,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,146,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.