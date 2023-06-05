Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,808 shares of company stock worth $132,753 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.68%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

