PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,560 shares of company stock valued at $364,843. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -43.72%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

