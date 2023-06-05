Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT PDO opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Insider Transactions at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $240,119.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

