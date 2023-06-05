Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT PDO opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.
Insider Transactions at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $240,119.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
