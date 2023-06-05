PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.71 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 559,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

