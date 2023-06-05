PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.71 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
